Bristol City warrior hands Portsmouth boost - but two changes elsewhere for Norwich clash

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Rob Atkinson is fit enough to continue in Pompey's defence at Norwich this afternoon. Picture: Getty Images
Rob Atkinson is fit enough to continue in Pompey’s defence at Norwich this afternoon. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images
Rob Atkinson is fit and well enough to retain his Pompey place after recovering from his Derby heroics.

Despite suffering from a chest infection and stomach bug last weekend, the warrior marked his first outing back from a nine-game injury lay-off with two goals in the 2-2 draw.

Subsequently, there has been the potential to rotate him during the busy Easter weekend, with today’s trip to Norwich followed by the Bank Holiday Monday clash with Watford.

Rob Atkinson is fit enough to continue in Pompey’s defence at Norwich this afternoon. Picture: Getty ImagesRob Atkinson is fit enough to continue in Pompey’s defence at Norwich this afternoon. Picture: Getty Images
Rob Atkinson is fit enough to continue in Pompey’s defence at Norwich this afternoon. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

However, Atkinson remains in the Blues’ starting XI, with John Mousinho making two changes elsewhere as the Blues attempt to end their away-day hoodoo.

Pompey have suffered three successive late, late defeats on the road, including the agonising stoppage-time loss at Coventry last time on their travels.

For Carrow Road, there are recalls for Jordan Williams and Adil Aouchiche to the starting XI. As a consequence, Zak Swanson and Christian Saydee drop to the bench, after lining up in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Derby.

Kusini Yengi is again included among the substitutes, while once more there’s no place in the 20-man match-day squad for loanees Mark O’Mahony and Kaide Gordon.

Meanwhile, Pompey owner Michael Eisner and wife Jane are at Carrow Road this afternoon after flying in for the relegation run-in.

Pompey: Schmid, Williams, Poole, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Hayden, Potts, Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Pack, Swanson, Saydee, Bramall, Devlin, Yengi, Blair, Dozzell.

