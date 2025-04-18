Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner flies in for surprise Norwich visit
The Pompey owner is to attend this afternoon’s Championship clash at Norwich along with wife Jane, having journeyed from America.
The pair will also be at the Bank Holiday Monday fixture with Watford, representing the penultimate Fratton Park game of the season.
In addition, he may also be present at Westleigh Park on Sunday for Pompey Women's crucial relegation encounter with Bristol City.
It signals Eisner’s first visit since January, when he watched successive home matches against Middlesbrough and Stoke - both of which ended in Pompey wins.
The 83-year-old will be hoping for a similar success rate during his latest trip, with the Blues currently four points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.
