Chairman Michael Eisner has flown in for the Blues’ relegation run-in.

The Pompey owner is to attend this afternoon’s Championship clash at Norwich along with wife Jane, having journeyed from America.

The pair will also be at the Bank Holiday Monday fixture with Watford, representing the penultimate Fratton Park game of the season.

Michael Eisner is to attend Pompey’s next two matches in their relegation run-in. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

In addition, he may also be present at Westleigh Park on Sunday for Pompey Women's crucial relegation encounter with Bristol City.

The 83-year-old will be hoping for a similar success rate during his latest trip, with the Blues currently four points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.