Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner flies in for surprise Norwich visit

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Michael Eisner is to attend Pompey’s next two matches in their relegation run-in. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesMichael Eisner is to attend Pompey’s next two matches in their relegation run-in. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Michael Eisner is to attend Pompey’s next two matches in their relegation run-in. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Chairman Michael Eisner has flown in for the Blues’ relegation run-in.

The Pompey owner is to attend this afternoon’s Championship clash at Norwich along with wife Jane, having journeyed from America.

The pair will also be at the Bank Holiday Monday fixture with Watford, representing the penultimate Fratton Park game of the season.

In addition, he may also be present at Westleigh Park on Sunday for Pompey Women's crucial relegation encounter with Bristol City.

It signals Eisner’s first visit since January, when he watched successive home matches against Middlesbrough and Stoke - both of which ended in Pompey wins.

The 83-year-old will be hoping for a similar success rate during his latest trip, with the Blues currently four points above the relegation zone with four games remaining.

