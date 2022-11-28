And he is convinced the goals will continue to flow for the tireless Colby Bishop as he deservedly reaps his rewards.

That takes his season’s tally to nine in League One – and 13 in all competitions – before the end of November.

In terms of the league’s leading scorers, only Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris (12) and Aaron Collins (10) from Bristol Rovers have netted more.

And Morrison has been blown away not only by Bishop’s finishing power, but also his work-rate.

The central defender told The News: ‘When I first arrived, as soon as I saw Colby in action I thought he was going to score goals.

‘He brings a lot to the team, not just the goals but he’s a real goalscorer.

Colby Bishop celebrates scoring his second goal against MK Dons - and 13th of the season. Pictures: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘This is a really good place for Colby to progress as a footballer, it’s the right step for him from where he was (Accrington) and I think we’ll see him get better and better as the season goes on.

‘His link-up play is really good and I think he’ll improve his positional play at Pompey as he’s playing in a better team that has the ball a little more, as opposed to being just a target man as he probably was last year.

‘Colby is so effective, pressing all the time, and is a workaholic. He works really, really hard for the team and the lads notice that and appreciate it.

‘If you play for Danny, you have to be a hard-working centre-forward, for sure! As part of that recruitment, that will be why they brought him in because they know how hard he works.

‘Colby is a really honest lad in a really honest hard-working bunch in general. It’s a really good team to be part of because everyone works for each other.’

Bishop is joint-third top scorer with Jevani Brown (Exeter) in League One at present.

Yet he has played two fewer league games than Clarke-Harris and Collins, while one fewer than Brown.

In total, his nine league goals have come in 17 outings, of which five have been penalties.

Morrison added: ‘I don’t see why Colby won’t keep scoring goals.

