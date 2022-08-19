Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bristol Rovers manager said he’s not a fan of modern-day etiquette which often sees players tone down their reactions after scoring against their former club.

He, therefore, doesn’t want to see his summer arrival holding back if the chance arises at a ‘bearpit’ PO4 on Saturday.

Marquis returns to Pompey with his latest employers, seven months after the decision was taken to cut short his time with the Blues – a decision Danny Cowley believed at the time was best for both parties.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He departed in January with a goal record of 36 in 119 appearances during his second spell with the club – and with seven scored in the 32 outings he enjoyed under the current manager.

Since the conclusion of his two-and-a-half year stay on the south coast, the striker bagged five goals in 20 games for Lincoln, before linking up with Barton & Co at the Memorial Stadium during the summer.

SEE ALSO: Danny Cowley outlines admiration for John Marquis as he prepares to welcome player he axed back to Fratton Park with Bristol Rovers

The Gas boss has only seen his newest forward recruit score once since this move was completed – the winner in Rovers’ 1-0 win against Oxford last week.

John Marquis celebrates scoring for Pompey against Bolton last season

On that occasion, the 30-year-old coolly ran towards the way fans sat behind the goal, before being congratulated by his team-mates.

Now, Barton doesn’t want Marquis’ approach to change simply because he’s playing on front of fans who would have previously been cheering him on.

Speaking to Bristol World about Marquis ahead of Saturday’s game, the former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder said: ‘I haven’t really spoken to John about it (his Fratton Park return).

‘I imagine he will have his friends there and who he has made relationships with in the past but hopefully he scores a goal and celebrates.

‘I hate to see this in the modern game now where people score goals and don’t celebrate.

‘I’m not sure whether John will want to and hopefully we’ll see the answer after that after kick-off on Saturday.

‘For us, it’s important to be aware that John has history with the club but it serves no purpose to us now.’

Marquis often split fans’ opinions during his time at Fratton Park.

Many believed he didn’t get the service he required, while the team was never set up to get the best out of him.

Others, though, thought his goal return was nowhere near where it needed to be after the Blues splashed the cash to bring him back to the club in 2019.

Regardless, Barton believes he deserves respect from the Fratton faithful.

‘I think the fans may give him a good return, he’ll get a better reception than what Matty Taylor got when he came to our place last weekend,’ he said.

‘I’m not sure what his relationship is with the Portsmouth fans but when I saw him play there he competed.