Two of the most in-form teams in League One will collide this weekend as table-topping Portsmouth make the trip to automatic promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.

Pompey boast an 11-match unbeaten record in the league, leaving them in pole position for the title with eight games to spare. The Posh are also on an excellent run and have now won five games on the spin after a dreadful series of results at the start of February.

The two promotion chasers will both keep a close eye on results around them this weekend, and a particularly notable clash involves Derby County and Bolton Wanderers. As we approach the business stage of the season there is lots to play for at both ends of the table and with that in mind we have rounded up the main headlines from the division.

Former Brighton and Newcastle United star ‘close’ to joining Charlton

Former Brighton and Newcastle United star Kazenga LuaLua is close to signing for Charlton Athletic, says Addicks manager Nathan Jones.

The 33-year-old, who is the younger brother of ex-Portsmouth striker Lomena LuaLua, has been training with the South-East London club ahead of a proposed transfer. The winger has clearly impressed during his trial period and could now be reunited with Jones, who managed the player at Luton Town earlier in his career.

Jones told reporters he could be involved at the weekend against Fleetwood. He said: “We’re just waiting for international clearance to see if he’ll be involved at the weekend. He’s a player I’ve worked with over a number of years. I’ve worked with him at Brighton where he was magnificent, and then he came in and did a similar job for me at Luton.”

Charlton are 15th in the league, 10 points clear of the relegation zone. They are currently on a seven game unbeaten streak, which they will hope to boost at the weekend against the Fisherman.

Reading fans plan huge protest as key training ground sale talks with rivals take place

Cash-strapped Reading are in talks to sell their Bearwood Park training ground to League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers in a move which has angered many supporters. Last weekend, controversial Royals owner Dai Yongee admitted he was “open to the sale” of the facility, to secure funding while new owners are sought.

The EFL has previously issued a series of punishments for Dai’s financial mismanagement and the club has incurred 16 points worth of deductions in the last three seasons.

Fans have urged the businessman to sell the club and have staged many protests throughout the campaign. The latest, planned for tonight, will see them gather outside Wycombe’s Adams Parks stadium to protest against what they believe to be football’s ownership problem.

