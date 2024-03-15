Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marlon Pack has called on Pompey to embrace the vibrancy of a revitalised football club with the Championship prize in sight.

And the Blues skipper savoured the form of his Fratton career, as his side bid to move a step closer to promotion in the promotion showdown at Peterborough.

John Mousinho’s men take on their in-form rivals, with eight games left to secure a place in the second tier at the seventh time of asking.

In his second season since his emotional homecoming, the Buckland boy has sensed a greater impetus and synergy surrounding his club as progress takes place on and off the pitch.

And that is something the 32-year-old is now looking to harness as 4,000 travelling fans go to London Road.

Pack said: ‘This feels like a proper football club again where everyone is buying into it.

‘Obviously it’s winning games of football - but it’s more than that. We need to embrace that.

‘There’s eight games to go, but we need to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season. That’s what’s got us to where we are. Nothing changes now.

‘Then it’s about embracing it a little bit and enjoying it.

‘I won’t get too deep, because hopefully that’s for another time.

‘I need to keep myself a bit level and focussed, but part of me wants to enjoy it. I’m 33 this month - I’ve got to take these moments as a Portsmouth fan and a Portsmouth player and enjoy it.

‘As footballers we can almost be quite robotic and unemotional - we need to embrace it.’

Pack was once again man of the match in Tuesday’s win over Burton Albion, as his side made it 11 games unbeaten in League One.

That continues some excellent form, with the former Cardiff and Bristol City man firmly in the player of the season conversation.

Pack’s intention is to continue bringing a calming influence when the heat of the promotion battle reaches fever pitch.

He added: ‘I feel like I’m in a flow state importantly on the leadership side of it.

‘I think it helps with the way we want to play and the way the gaffer sets up. It suits me.

‘To be honest, I felt like that before I got injured. That’s why that injury was the blow, because I felt I was in really good form.

‘All told, I think I’ve probably continued like that since I came back from injury.

‘It’s just about being that leader for the boys now and being that calming influence, when I can be.