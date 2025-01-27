Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buoyant Pompey have successfully captured all of their top January targets so far.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to John Mousinho, who anticipates more new arrivals later this week following the long-awaited unveiling of Hayden Matthews in a £1.2m deal.

The Blues have currently added four players in a transfer window scheduled to close on February 3 at 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden have arrived on loan, while the Blues completed permanent deals for Australian pair Thomas Waddingham and Matthews.

Rob Atkinson has been one of our Pompey signings during the transfer window so far. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

And Mousinho is convinced further good news for the Fratton faithful is on the way.

He told The News: ‘There will be nothing before Millwall, but there’s plenty going on, things have really started to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Before the end of the week, there should be some more activity.

‘We have done four players so far and I’m really encouraged by that. I’m encouraged by the fact we’ve got those two permanents over the line - and we’ve got the two loan deals over the line. I also don’t think we’ve missed out on anyone yet, that’s a real positive.

‘Certainly Tommy and Hayden are permanents we have been keen on for a while and wanted to get those through the door. Isaac and Rob were right at the top of our list in terms of loans.

‘So I’m really pleased with the business we’ve done so far. There are really encouraging signs - with a bit more to come.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues are awaiting international clearance for Matthews before deciding whether he’s included in the squad for Tuesday night’s clash with Millwall (7.45pm).

John Mousinho has dismissed rumours of Charlton’s interest in Owen Moxon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

Conor Shaughnessy could also be on the bench after finally recovering from persistent calf issues which have sidelined him since August.

What is certain is that Jordan Williams, Callum Lang, Josh Murphy, Rob Atkinson and Freddie Potts will all start, having been rested on the bench for the 5-1 loss at West Brom.

Meanwhile, Mousinho has dismissed social media rumours claiming Owen Moxon is heading to Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Carlisle man has struggled for games this season, including being an unused substitute in the last four Championship fixtures.

Read More Portsmouth boss absolves Nicolas Schmid of blame after West Brom shocker - and points the finger elsewhere

However, Pompey’s head coach is adamant there is no truth in the Charlton links - and Moxon will be in the squad for Millwall.

Mousinho added; ‘There has been no interest from Charlton as far as I know. Nothing from our end, we haven’t heard anything at all from anyone from Charlton.

‘Nothing in that. Owen is in the squad and available for selection against Millwall.’