'Perfect circumstances': Portsmouth boss on why West Brom drubbing was ideal for Australian newcomer
That’s according to John Mousinho, who shrugs off suggestions The Hawthorns represented a baptism of fire for the 19-year-old debutant.
The Australian appeared off the bench in the 69th minute of Saturday’s game, with the hapless Blues trailing 5-0 and battling to prevent further humiliation.
Having signed for Pompey days earlier and featured in just three training sessions, it was a swift entrance into the Championship for the former Brisbane Roar striker.
And he marked the occasion by grabbing the visitors’ consolation in the third minute of stoppage-time to ensure somebody of Pompey persuasion emerged with a little credit.
Mousinho told The News: ‘It was a really positive performance from Tom.
‘We had an opportunity to bring him on at 5-0 which, in some ways, was the ideal way to come into a game because there’s no expectation there in terms of us getting back in the game.
‘It was absolutely perfect circumstances for him to come on. Had we thrown him on at 0-0 or 1-0 and we were really asking Tom to do a job, there’s so much pressure on him.
‘It would be about making sure he executes going forward and also helping out defensively. That’s a different story.
‘However, with that scoreline, it was a really good opportunity to introduce him and he was one of the positives. He scored his goal, put himself about, and ran around.’
Waddingham netted at the second attempt after Baggies keeper Alex Palmer had initially saved his first shot.
It marks the second time a Blues player has scored on his debut this season, with the other being Elias Sorensen on the opening day of the campaign at Leeds.
He has since departed the club for Norwegian club Valerenga during the current transfer window, with Waddingham subsequently recruited to bolster Mousinho’s striking options.
And the highly-regarded attacker is now in the frame for a potential Fratton Park bow in Tuesday night’s visit of Millwall.
Although he can expect a substitute role once more, especially with Josh Murphy and Callum Lang set to return to the starting XI having been rested against the Baggies.
Mousinho added: ‘Tom will probably be disappointed he didn’t come away with one more against West Brom, he had another really good chance, especially with his ability to finish.
‘But there were really positive signs.’
