Great Escape hero Pedro Mendes has called for calm amid Pompey’s slow Championship start.

And the Blues hero believes patience needs to be shown towards John Mousinho, as his side search for their maiden second-tier maximum as the seventh time of asking against Sheffield United.

Mendes has made it clear he feels stability should be the ambition for Mousinho’s side this season, after winning League One at the seventh time of asking last term.

It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the season for Pompey taking on the pre-season title favourites in Leeds, the three relegated Premier League sides and the current top two in their opening.

They have been more than competitive in that period, but go into this weekend’s clash with the Blades one place off the bottom of the table with three points to their name.

Naturally there’s been some dissatisfaction with the start, but Pompey fans are also aware of how competitive their team have been against the top sides.

The Blues have shown their desire for continuity, with Mousinho handed an extension to his current long-term agreement last week along with sporting director Rich Hughes.

Mendes, who made a huge impact in two years at Fratton Park as he scored the goals which sparked the run to survival in 2006 before lifting the FA Cup two years later, feels a steady hand at the tiller is required.

Speaking to Gambling.com, Mendes said: ‘Portsmouth is a fantastic club. I really, really enjoyed my time there. The fans are incredible.

‘I really think they should stabilise first in the Championship. If they get promoted, then fantastic.

‘But I think they should at least stabilise in the Championship and then in maybe one or two years push to get promoted.

‘The Championship is such a challenging league, it's very tough for everyone. But Portsmouth, I love it there. I think it's a great, great club.

‘It's a different league with different challenges, different teams and of course more quality.

‘But when you start a season badly and results don't go your way, the pressure is always there for the manager. So hopefully he gets more time and starts to get some results.’