Former Pompey, Middlesbrough and Ross County man celebrates promotion
An ex-Pompey player is celebrating after winning promotion on the same night his former club secured the League One title.
A crowd of 19,960 saw the Blues take their place back in the Championship after 12-years away. Conor Shaughnessy scored the goal to clinch the title after Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop equalised following efforts from Devante Cole and John McAtee.
Players partied hard in to the night with as they celebrated with the supporters not only on the pitch but at several venues throughout the city. Pompey will now be presented with the trophy in their final home fixture of the season against Wigan Athletic on Saturday (April 20).
Pompey weren't the only team to be promoted on Tuesday night however as just under 200 miles away, Mansfield Town ended their 22-year exile from League One. The Stags became the third and final team to win automatic promotion as they beat Accrington Stanley at Field Mill. George Maris and former Hull City midfielder Stephen Quinn were on target for the Nottinghamshire outfit.
A reunion is off the cards after Pompey went up, but next season Callum Johnson could get to grace League One again. The 27-year-old was a player at Pompey from 2020 to 2022 and was brought to Hampshire by Kenny Jackett. He made a total of 48 appearances for the club but was shipped out to Fleetwood Town on loan following the arrival of Danny Cowley.
Johnson was allowed to leave on a free transfer and joined Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County but spent only half a season with them before returning to England with Mansfield. The right-back has played 21 games in all competitions for Mansfield this season but hasn’t played for Mansfield since New Year’s Day. His contract expires with Mansfield this summer and he has been out for more than three months with an injury.
