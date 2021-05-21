That is the verdict of the Pompey winger's mum, Marie, as the debate on his future continues to rage.

Curtis is looking likely to depart Fratton Park this summer following the Blues' failure to be promoted from League One.

The Republic of Ireland winger's scored 40 goals and provided 31 assists in 142 appearances during his three seasons at PO4 and his agent has admitted Curtis seeking a fresh challenge.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

Cardiff have reportedly revived their interest and the 25-year-old is high on Mick McCarthy’s shopping list. The duo worked together while McCarthy was Eire boss.

Meanwhile, the likes of Blackburn, Reading and Derby have all been linked with moves in the past.

Writing on Twitter, although the tweets have now been deleted, Marie said the sale of Curtis would help the Blues fund new recruits ahead of a renewed promotion push.

But she fully expects her son to be a Pompey player for the 2021-22 season if the club's valuation isn't met.

Replying to a member of the Fratton faithful, Marie said: 'No one is comparing Ronan with (Ivan) Toney but he has to test himself and needs to grab this offer with both hands by releasing him revenue will bring in four new players to Pompey advantage and I wish PFC all the very best see yous [sic] in Championship next season.’

In an additional tweet, Marie added: ‘There’s interest for him from Championship clubs so don’t know who’s going take him but I just hope Pompey get the amount they want if not he’ll be here next season.’