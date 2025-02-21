Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Pompey’s relegation rivals have been without the former Blues midfielder for the last few matches.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey midfielder Alex Robertson remains doubtful for Cardiff City during a pivotal point in their season.

Robertson opted to join the Bluebirds over a return to Fratton Park in the summer and has been a key figure for the Welsh side. Last week, Pompey ran out 2-1 winners against Cardiff but their side did not contain the Australian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old has been missing for the last four matches in all competitions for Cardiff and is expected to miss another this weekend. Cardiff face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off, a huge match for both teams that will have a significant impact on the relegation battle.

Cardiff City manager update on Alex Robertson

After the draw in midweek between Luton Town and Plymouth, the Pilgrims trail Cardiff by three points though the Welsh side have a game in hand. A win for Cardiff would create some distance between themselves and Plymouth whereas a defeat coupled with wins for Derby County and Hull City could see them drop into the bottom three.

Cardiff play Hull on Tuesday night at the Cardiff City Stadium after playing Plymouth in what is a huge two games coming up for one of Pompey's relegation rivals. Robertson is unlikely to make the trip to Home Park and that could also make him doubtful for the game in midweek, which means he would have potentially missed four of Cardiff's games during a crucial period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex Robertson has had a hamstring problem,’ said Cardiff manager Omer Riza in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Devon.

‘He’s been training, but he’s still feeling it, so it’s too early for him. We have to manage them accordingly because we don’t want to set them back.’

The Aussie midfielder isn’t the only player that Cardiff are without at the minute. Centre-back Jesper Daland suffered an injury in the FA Cup win against Stoke City and is still missing. Calum Chambers was missing last week due to illness and is doubtful for the trip to Plymouth. A big blow for Cardiff is that their 10-goal striker Callum Robinson may also miss out on their upcoming match.

David Turnbull is back in training however after picking up a hamstring injury in November whilst Yakou Meite who has missed the last few games is also back with his teammates. Isaak Davies who hasn’t played a minute of first-team football could make his first appearance of the campaign whilst Joe Ralls is back fit again. Ollie Tanner remains sidelined after missing the last six matches in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Robertson at Pompey

A hamstring injury is what brought Robertson’s season to an end last year, though Cardiff’s boss believes what the former Man City youngster is dealing with now is not serious. Robertson suffered a serious hamstring injury in training in January but he stayed around the city and was present at their end-of-season presentation when they lifted the League One title.

During the 2023/24 season, Robertson played 27 matches across all competitions, with four assists and one goal. Up until his hamstring injury, Robertson had only missed one league game.

At Cardiff, Robertson has stayed fit for most of the campaign and has been a player that has made the midfield click as a box-to-box midfielder before recently slotting in the ten role.

He was an unused substitute for the first two league games after his move but then became a regular feature in the side after Riza replaced Erol Bulut in the manager’s dugout. Playing at a higher level than where he was last season, Robertson has four goals and two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions and one of those came in a win against the Blues in October.

Your next Pompey read: What they’ve been waiting for: the massive boost to Pompey’s survival hopes