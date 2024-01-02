Carl Robinson won the old First Division title with Pompey and earned the Blues a place in the Premier League during the 2002-03 season

Carl Robinson, left, alongside fellow Birmingham coach Ashley Cole

Former Pompey player Carl Robinson has found himself a casualty of Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City sacking.

The former Blues midfielder, who was part of Harry Redknapp’s 2002-03 title-winning squad that brought Premier League football to Fratton Park, has also lost his job at St Andrew’s, with Rooney’s spell in charge of the Championship outfit cut short after just 83 days.

Former Manchester United and England forward Rooney controversially succeeded John Euatace as manager in October, with Brum sixth in the second tier. However, he won just two of his 15 matches in charge and leaves Birmingham fifth from bottom in the Championship table - six points above the relegation zone.

Rooney’s last match in charge was Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds. At the final whistle, travelling Brum fans were heard chanting: 'Rooney time to go' and 'Wayne Rooney, get out of our club'.

Robinson was appointed assistant manager after working with his now sacked boss at DC United. The former Welsh international midfielder, who also counts Wolves, Sunderland and Norwich among his former clubs, made 17 appearances as an entertaining Pompey side claimed the First Division title with 98 points, scoring 97 goals in the process.

A Birmingham statement read: 'Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson.

'Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.

'The Club’s Board and management are fully aligned and will continue to drive transformation and take bold steps to rebuild Birmingham City into the organisation its fans and community deserve.