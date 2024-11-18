Portsmouth enjoyed a much needed win over Preston North End before the international break and were deserving of all three points at Fratton Park. Goals from Josh Murphy, Connor Ogilvie and Colby Bishop secured just a second victory of the campaign to pull John Mousinho’s side from the foot of the table.

Pompey completely outfought their visitors and Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted his side were ‘bullied’, but the tightrope between aggressive and illegal is a fine one - and not one Mousinho’s men have crossed without fault. Portsmouth have accumulated more than their fair share of yellow cards this season and it is a wonder they are yet to receive a suspension - Jordan Williams is one booking away.

In fact, Portsmouth are among the most ill-disciplined teams in the Championship based on yellow cards, with Mousinho’s men racking up an average of 2.6 per game. Take a look below to see where they rank compared to the rest of the league.

3 . Bristol City Yellow cards: 25 | Red cards: 1 | Getty Images Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Hull City Yellow cards: 26 | Red cards: 0 Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales