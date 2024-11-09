Portsmouth were deserved winners at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was livid to see his side ‘totally bullied’ by a direct Portsmouth outfit during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat.

Portsmouth climbed from the foot of the table with their second win of the season thanks to goals from Josh Murphy, Connor Ogilvie and Colby Bishop. The former pair sent Pompey into half-time 2-0 up and after Emil Riis pulled one back for Preston, it was left for the Bishop to settle it from the spot on his return from pre-season heart surgery.

John Mousinho’s side might have felt a little tense until that penalty went in but were deserved victors, winning their individual battles and proving clinical at set-pieces. But Preston made it easier than it should have been and manager Heckingbottom was far from happy.

“We were bullied,” he told the Lancashire Evening Post. “That could be your headline. We were just totally bullied in the first half. Of course, it’s surprising. It’s unacceptable. It’s surprising in the fact that we knew Portsmouth had changed how they play - a lot more direct over the last few games. But, they compete for second balls and put a lot of balls into the box. That had been our preparation and we looked like rabbits in headlights first half... totally one-sided.

“You saw the reaction in the second half, after shouting at them. Three changes, yes we changed shape slightly but we were bullied because we were outrun, outfought, outcompeted. That was set-plays, balls into our box from the top end of the pitch and middle of the pitch. I felt (at 2-1) we were in it and then we tried to force it, with some more subs at the end. I felt we lost that momentum and that impetus. That first half probably explains to me a bit more why it has been eight months (since a league away win).

“We have seen (Portsmouth’s directness) in more recent times and we spoke about how they would target this game. But, we targeted it and the team we picked was for that. The instructions were for that and that was our undoing... it was. Nothing pretty about it, but you’ve got to credit them. They imposed themselves from corners and bullied us. They put extra bodies in (for the two goals from corners).

“All (the fans) want to see is a team compete like we did in the second half. You cannot be travelling hundreds of miles and enjoy seeing your team get outfought, like we did in the first half. You saw me hanging around after the final whistle for a bit longer than normal, because I certainly appreciate it. The game was done for me first half. I will keep using that word ‘bullied’ - I cannot think of a better word to describe that first half.”