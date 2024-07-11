Pompey ’s first game of the new season is a tricky away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. The Whites lost in the play-off final last term.

In the meantime, John Mousinho has the chance to bring in some new faces over the next few weeks. They have signed the likes of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer and Sam Silvera to bolster their ranks, whilst players such as Joe Rafferty, Lee Evans, Sean Raggett, Matt Macey and Josh Martin to pave the way for arrivals.