Championship done deals this week including Portsmouth's rivals Sunderland, Sheffield United and Watford

Published 11th Jul 2024, 18:30 BST

A look at what the rest of the teams in the Championship are doing as Pompey prepare for the new season

Pompey’s first game of the new season is a tricky away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. The Whites lost in the play-off final last term.

In the meantime, John Mousinho has the chance to bring in some new faces over the next few weeks. They have signed the likes of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer and Sam Silvera to bolster their ranks, whilst players such as Joe Rafferty, Lee Evans, Sean Raggett, Matt Macey and Josh Martin to pave the way for arrivals.

Here is a look at some of the Championship done deals this past week...

Leeds United to Sheffield United

1. Jamie Shackleton

Leeds United to Sheffield United | Getty Images

Celtic to Watford

2. Rocco Vata

Celtic to Watford | Getty Images

Leeds United to Preston North End, loan

3. Sam Greenwood

Leeds United to Preston North End, loan | Getty Images

Leeds United to Rakow

4. Kristoffer Klaesson

Leeds United to Rakow | Getty Images

