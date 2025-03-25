From left: Omer Riza, John Mousinho, John Eustace, Miron Muslic. | National World

Pompey begin their crucial Championship run-in this weekend against Blackburn.

The Blues welcome ninth-placed Rovers to Fratton Park in what will be the first of a vitally important eight-game stint which will determine their second-tier status.

John Mousinho's men are four points clear and sit 17th in the standings at present after defeats to Plymouth and Preston before the international break.

Pompey will be looking to seal their safety as soon as possible, with a win against Blackburn, who have yet to pick up maximum points under new boss Valerien Ismael, the main target in front of a potential sell-out crowd at PO4.

After that, there’s a trip to the capital to face Millwall before contests against Coventry and Derby. The Blues also face Norwich, Watford, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull before the end of the season.

But how does Mousinho’s men’s run-in compare to their relegation rivals? We’ve worked out which sides in the bottom nine have the hardest climax to the campaign by calculating their average opposition position.

Championship run-in compared

16th - Swansea City

Run-in: Leeds (A - March 29th); Derby (H - April 5th); Plymouth (H - April 9th); Sunderland (A - April 12th); Hull (H - April 18th); QPR (A - April 21st); Millwall (A - April 26th); Oxford United (H - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 14th.

17th - Pompey

Run-in: Blackburn (H - March 29th); Millwall (A - April 5th); Coventry (A - April 9th); Derby (H - April 12th); Norwich (A - April 18th); Watford (H - April 21st); Sheffield Wednesday (A - April 26th); Hull (H - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 13th.

18th - Oxford United

Run-in: Middlesbrough (A - March 29th); Sheffield United (H - April 5th); QPR (H - April 9th); Sheffield Wednesday (A - April 12th); Leeds United (H - April 18th); Cardiff (A - April 21st); Sunderland (H - April 26th); Swansea (A - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 10th.

19th - Hull City

Run-in: Luton (H - March 29th); Sheffield Wednesday (A - April 5th); Watford (A - April 8th); Coventry (H - April 12th); Swansea (A - April 15th); Preston (H - April 21st); Derby (H - April 26th); Pompey (A - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 15th.

20th - Stoke City

Run-in: QPR (H - March 29th); Preston (A - April 5th); Luton (H - April 8th); Cardiff (A - April 12th); Sheffield Wednesday (H - April 18th); Leeds (A - April 21st); Sheffield United (H - April 26th); Derby (A - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 14th.

21st - Cardiff City

Run-in: Sheffield Wednesday (H - March 29th); QPR (A - April 5th); Preston (A - April 8th); Stoke (H - April 12th); Sheffield United (A - April 18th); Oxford United (H - April 21st); West Brom (H - April 26th); Norwich (A - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 13th.

22nd - Derby County

Run-in: Preston (H - March 29th); Swansea (A - April 5th); Burnley (H - April 9th); Pompey (A - April 12th); Luton (H - April 18th); West Brom (A - April 21st); Hull (A - April 26th); Stoke (H - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 15th.

23rd - Plymouth Argyle

Run-in: Watford (A - March 29th); Norwich (H - April 5th); Swansea (A - April 9th); Sheffield United (H - April 12th); Middlesbrough (A - April 18th); Coventry (H - April 21st); Preston (A - 26th); Leeds (H - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 9th.

Plymouth have the hardest run-in out of the Championship's bottom nine sides. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

24th - Luton Town

Run-in: Hull (A - March 29th); Leeds (H - April 5th); Stoke (A - April 8th); Blackburn (H - April 12th); Derby (A - April 18th); Bristol City (H - April 21st) Coventry (H - April 26th); West Brom (A - May 3rd). Average opposition position: 11th.

