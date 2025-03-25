Pompey have turned Fratton Park into a place to be feared for Championship opposition this season.

The Blues have been in red hot form on home soil dating back to November after going on an impressive unbeaten run, which has seen them defeated only twice in 13 league games.

Standout results against Bristol City, Coventry, Swansea and league leaders Leeds have lifted John Mousinho’s men out of the relegation positions and currently sit four points above the bottom three.

However, Pompey have had to heavily rely on their form at Fratton Park in their bid for Championship safety, having picked up just two wins on their travels so far.

And the relentless, unconditional backing is set to continue on Saturday as Mousinho’s troops return to PO4 to welcome ninth-placed Blackburn.

Tickets will be hard to come by for supporters who are keen to get in on the action, though, with only single seats available to be purchased in certain areas of the ground on the club’s website. It’s expected another sell-out crowd will be in attendance for the visit of Rovers as the first of a crucial eight-game run-in gets underway.

It represents yet another show of force by Blues fans, who caught the attention of English football for their frenetic and rambunctious atmosphere during the 1-0 triumph against Leeds earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, it’s not just this weekend’s contest which will be difficult for fans without tickets to attend as next month’s key game against relegation rivals Derby closes in on a capacity crowd.

At the time of writing, there is limited availability in the Milton End, South Stand and North Stand, while the Fratton End is a complete sell-out for the April 12 fixture.

Mousinho’s men will hope to call on the Fratton faithful’s outstanding turnout in the stands as they face their relegation rivals, with the clash potentially having a pivotal role in the outcome of both side’s season.

Four points currently separate the two outfits, with the Rams looking revitalised under John Eustace, winning all three of their previous games.

Pompey fell to a 4-0 defeat away from home against Derby in December. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans sell-out Millwall trip

Before that contest, more than 2,000 Blues fans will descend on South London, having sold out their allocation for their trip to Millwall on April 5.

Tickets were snapped up on the day as Mousinho’s men make their first trip to the Den in nearly four years.

On top of their key games against Blackburn and Derby, Mousinho’s men also face Watford and Hull at Fratton Park ahead of the season’s climax.