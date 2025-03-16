Pompey’s survival hopes suffered a major hit against Preston on Saturday.

The Blues fell to their second defeat in consecutive games after the 2-1 disappointment against Plymouth in midweek was followed up by late heartbreak against the Lilywhites at Deepdale less than four days later.

John Mousinho was far from impressed with the defeat against North End as he gave a scathing verdict of his side’s performance in Lancashire as fears of relegation come back into people’s minds.

It’s hard to believe just seven-days ago Pompey sat 10 points clear of the bottom three after a heroic 1-0 triumph over league-leaders Leeds and thoughts of an imminent return to League One seemed to be shelved.

However, the cushion has since been significantly reduced down to four points and the Blues are again looking over their shoulders as the race for safety intensifies.

That’s after weekend wins for Derby, Cardiff and Oxford United, while Hull and Luton both picked up points.

After the international break, eight games will decide the outcome of the Championship campaign with Pompey now seemingly back in the heart of the dogfight.

Blackburn visit Fratton Park on March 29 after the two-week stoppage, with the Blues facing relegation rivals Derby and Hull at PO4 before the end of the season.

As the race for survival heats up, we've taken a look at the latest odds provided by Bet365 to determine Pompey’s chances of safety this term.

How the bookies see the Championship relegation outcome

Norwich City - 1000/1.

Millwall - 750/1.

Preston North End - 250/1.

Swansea City - 80/1.

QPR - 80/1.

Hull City - 14/1.

Pompey - 8/1.

Pompey suffered a late defeat to Preston on Saturday. | Paul Thompson

Oxford United - 8/2.

Stoke City - 9/4.

Cardiff City - 2/1.

Derby County - 6/5.

Luton Town - 2/5

Plymouth Argyle - 1/20.

