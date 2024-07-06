Pompey are preparing for the start of the new 2024/25 campaign in the Championship. They won the League One title last term and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United in the end.

John Mousinho’s side have an away trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in their first game. In the meantime, they have the chance to bring in some more new faces in the transfer window.

They have already swooped to sign players such as Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer and Sam Silvera to bolster their ranks. The likes of Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty and Matt Macey have left.

Here is a look at how Pompey’s capacity at Fratton Park compares to the rest of the division including the likes of Sunderland, QPR, Leeds United, Burnley and more...