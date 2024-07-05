Portsmouth boss reveals triallist latest as squad depart for Croatia training camp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho believes there’s room for Pompey to run the rule over triallists in pre-season.

But the Blues insists it’s crucial there has to be a belief players coming in can impact his squad moving forward.

Mousinho feels there’s a danger of flooding pre-season games and training with players to the detriment of Pompey’s development.

And that is something he will guard against when players potentially looking to earn a deal are put on the table.

Pompey depart for Croatia tomorrow, as they embark on a week-long stay on the Adriatic coast in Pula.

That will give Mousinho’s squad the chance to significantly step up their pre-season work ahead of the new Championship campaign opening on August 10.

The Blues boss confirmed there are currently no plans for triallists to be involved, but it is a scenario he’s open to moving forward.

Last season Josh Martin was with the group, before sealing a deal in November and remaining as part of the squad for the campaign.

New boy Reuben Swann is another player who spent time training with Pompey, before they swooped for the AFC Sudbury teenager last week.

Mousinho is open to the more of the same, but will be careful about how that takes place moving forward.

He said: ‘At the minute we don’t have anyone set to come in, but there is scope for it.

‘It just depends who is available to come in on trial and what the circumstances are around that.

‘That’s mainly to keep standards high in training, we don’t want to look at people for the sake of it.

‘If we do bring people in, we want to actually be taking a serious look at them in terms of signing them.

‘Last year we had Josh (Martin). He started training with us to keep his fitness up and then, when we had a couple of injuries around October time, it then had real potential.

‘That was because we were looking to strengthen the squad and Josh then had a real impact on the season and what we were trying to achieve.

‘So that was the one we did have last year, and if there are ones available this year we’ll certainly take a look - but at the moment we don’t have any plans.