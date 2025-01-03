Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey supporters will have to wait until they do any transfer business, but there is a belief that there will be some business done this month.

It's day three of the winter transfer window, and already some business has been done in the Championship. Some players are returning to their parent clubs with loans being cut short, whilst others are waiting for something to happen, as they await their club’s decisions on their future.

Nothing is 'set in stone' according to John Mousinho, but he has admitted they're casting their net far and wide. He's looking at players from various backgrounds and different leagues, but not everyone is available right now.

Here’s the latest transfer rumours from clubs across the Championship.

One in one out at Norwich City

Norwich City have allowed Ashley Barnes to depart Carrow Road on a free transfer, and he’s re-joined Burnley. The 35-year-old left the Canaries by mutual consent, and has returned to the club that he played for 10 years.

Barnes has made eight appearances in the Championship this season, only one as a starter, and he has yet to score. He suffered a calf issue back in May that required a operation, and so his first appearance under Johannes Hoff Thorup wasn’t until November.

During his first spell at Turf Moor, he made 293 appearances, scoring 54 goals. Barnes joined them from Brighton & Hove Albion, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, and he got to play in seven top-flight campaigns with the Clarets.

With Norwich moving a player on, it's freed up a space in their EFL squad list, and their first signing of the window looks to be Lewis Dobbin. Aston Villa reportedly paid Everton £10m for him in the summer, but loaned him out to West Brom.

The 22-year-old had his season-long loan at the Hawthorns cut short, and now according to the BBC, Dobbin is poised to head to Norfolk. Dobbin's move is expected to be finalised in the next 24 hours having already visited their training ground, and if completed in time, he could make his debut against Coventry City this weekend.

Hull City stars uncertain future

Ryan Longman admits his future at Hull City is up in the air. His contract is up at the end of the season, but as of yet no talks have taken place about him extending his stay at the MKM Stadium.

In fact, Longman has suffered a groin injury, and it was suggested by Hull Live that he potentially could have played his last game for the club. He was missing last Wednesday, and isn't expected to play in the next two matches.

The 24-year-old reportedly has interest from the Scottish Premiership with Hearts chasing his signature. They won't let him go though unless they have a replacement because of injuries to Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi.

"I'm playing, I'm enjoying my football," Longman said Hull Live.

"The gaffer's obviously put a lot of trust in me over the last few weeks that he's been here, so I'm just enjoying my football.

I'm just taking it game by game, to be honest," he aded. "I haven't had any chats with anyone yet, so, I just take it game by game and hopefully build on my goals. I will see where everything takes me."

Middlesbrough striker to Leicester City?

Leicester City are poised to sign Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath in an eight-figure deal, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon. Latthe Lath was a reported target for several Premier League clubs, including West Ham, but it appears the Foxes have steered ahead of the Hammers in the race to sign the Boro striker.

Latthe Lath has more than two years left to run on his deal at the Riverside Stadium, so Boro will command a decent fee if they are to consider parting with him.

Before the window opened, manager Michael Carrick admitted that they were in control of the situation. The 26-year-old has nine goals and two assists in 25 games, helping his side to fifth in the Championship table, prior to their game against Cardiff City at the weekend.

"It's [the speculation] not coming from us - we're looking to be successful and we've built a good squad and we've got a lot of options so it's pretty clear where we stand," Carrick said to BBC Radio Tees.

"We're in control of things to a large extent in terms of the group of players we've got and what January looks like.

"There's always decisions to be made and that's sometimes for different reasons but we're happy with the squad we've got and we want to come out of January as strong, if not stronger than when we are going into it - and we'll do everything we can to do that."