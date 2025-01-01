Portsmouth boss pinpoints 'possible' date when much-anticipated first January transfer could arrive by
But he believes fresh faces remains a possibility for the rearranged trip to Blackburn on Wednesday, January 15.
The long-awaited January transfer window opened today - and is scheduled to close at 11pm on February 3.
The relegation-threatened Blues’ squad is in desperate need of reinforcements to aid their battle to remain in the Championship.
Following today’s visit of Swansea to Fratton Park, Pompey head to Sunderland (January 5) and then travel to Wycombe in the FA Cup (January 10).
But Mousinho believes it may not be until their Blackburn clash a fortnight away before the team welcomes any much-needed recruits.
He told The News: ‘There probably won’t be any signings before the Sunderland game, that might be too soon. But, if something opens up, we are ready to move quickly on it.
‘What we find with loans in particular is that a lot of clubs aren’t willing to let players go before the third round of the FA Cup.
‘Also, not many clubs are willing to let players go that quickly in the first 2-5 days of the window.
‘Certainly our target will be to possibly have players in the building by the Blackburn game, which is the next league match after Sunderland.’
That was followed by Myles Peart-Harris and then, in the final three days of the window, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre and Owen Moxon.
Mousinho added: ‘Myles arrived on January 22 and that was one where Brentford had him involved in the first-team, they had him involved in the FA Cup, and weren’t willing to let him go.
‘So if we’re looking to bring loans in from either the Championship or Premier League, that is certainly a continuation.
‘Things do tend to hot up towards the back end of January. In all honesty, we want to bring in players as quickly as we can, but we want to bring the right players in at the right time.
‘If we have to wait until the last week to get the right players in, then we'll have to do that.’
