Pompey are doing their final bits of preparation as they head to West Brom in the EFL Championship this weekend.

It's so far been a good week at Fratton Park, with the Blues moving out of the relegation zone following a win against Stoke City. They are now three points above 21st, and a positive result at the Hawthorns would create further distance between themselves and the relegation dog-fight.

This week has also seen the long awaited arrival of Thomas Waddingham who has joined from Brisbane Roar. Hayden Matthews is expected to follow with a bid of over £1m being accepted.

Pompey aren’t the only club doing business this month, with other relegation threatened teams making offers to try and improve their chances of survival. Here’s the latest transfer news from around the division.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield dishes out some instructions to striker Richard Kone when he was in charge of Wycombe Wanderers - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Luton Town make improved transfer offer

Matt Bloomfield is keen to reunite with striker Richard Kone, with Luton Town reportedly making an improved offer for the Wycombe Wanderers front-man, according to Pete O'Rourke in a post on X.

The 21-year-old has 14 goals in 26 games for the Chairboys this season, and Bloomfield having plucked from the non-league, wants to bring him to Kenilworth Road to help with the goal of survival. A bid according to Football Insider was already rejected this week, and so Luton have tested their resolve again.

Kone only signed a contract extension with Wycombe in November, extending his stay at Adams Park to at least June 2026. It gives Wycombe some leeway in commanding a respectable fee for the forward, but with the Hatters boasting the riches of parachute payments following their relegation from the Premier League, they could soon be forced in to a decision.

Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle have seen a £250,000 bid rejected for Lincoln City captain Paudie O’Connor. | Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle eye Lincoln City defender

Plymouth Argyle are being tipped to make a new offer for Lincoln City captain Paudie O'Connor. Alex Crook, a journalist for talkSPORT, reports that an initial bid was rejected by the Imps, and now a follow-up offer is expected.

The 27-year-old has been with Lincoln City for the last two seasons, and has racked up more than 100 appearances. He's made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, and has got in on the action at the top end of the pitch. The Ballybrown born centre-half has two goals and three assists in 25 League One games.

O'Connor has been part of a defence that has kept eight clean sheets in those 25 matches. His contract according to TransferMarkt expires in the summer, and so Plymouth could potentially end up signing him for nothing in the summer if they wait. The move for O’Connor comes after Mike Eerdhuijzen was said to have reservations about a move to Home Park after a bid was accepted for him by Sparta Rotterdam.

Cardiff City eye two or three signings

Bluebirds boss Omer Riza expects Cardiff to sign two or three more players before the window is done. The Welsh side have so far signed one new player, Yousef Salech. The 23-year-old was signed for a fee believed to be around £3m and £4m, and he scored a last-gasp equaliser for them against Millwall on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Hopefully they'll be two or three more,’ said Riza to the BBC.

‘It all depends on the situation at the clubs, it depends on how quickly we can get things moving or done, but things are definitely moving towards the right direction.

‘I think it will be massive.

‘We need a little bit more just to help the group, they've really got a real togetherness, and I think you can see that in the performances, but we need a few more just to push now and hopefully we'll get that.’