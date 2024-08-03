Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones. | Getty Images

Pompey lost in their final pre-season friendly before the start of the new season

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has said he wants his side to ‘emulate’ the success of Pompey next season. The Addicks beat John Mousinho’s side 2-0 in their friendly clash at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Tyreece Campbell and Gassan Ahadme were enough for the League One side to secure the win. The visitors, who were backed by just under 850 fans, were unable to get themselves on the scoresheet and were restricted to little chances.

Pompey have now finished their run of pre-season matches and start the new Championship campaign with a tricky away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United next weekend. Their clash in Yorkshire kicks-offs at 12:30pm.

Speaking after the match, Charlton manager Jones said: “Yeah, look I’m pleased. Last week we weren’t really at it but we’re a lot further along now with one week to go. We are in a decent enough place, you saw what we had, how we played and what we had (options) to bring on. We’ve still got Miles (Leaburn) and (Matt) Godden to come in.

“We’re in a good place and you’ve got to be pleased. It was a good test. It’s why we wanted it. Portsmouth were in our league last year and they’re in the Championship now. They’re a Championship side and we would like to emulate them in terms of results and where they finished. I’m very pleased with the overall performance plus no injuries so that’s a good thing.

“We just have to be consistent. We just have to do the basics right. We want to be a certain team, we play aggressively. It was a high quality game. Wimbledon (last week) was a bit more of a scrap and we’ve got to learn how to do both.”

He added: “We’ve had some good tests here with Portsmouth. Last year we drew 0-0 and it was a good test. Today, they probably had a good chance late on and that was it really. We had some really good opportunities and it should have been more. I’m pleased with a clean sheet.”

Charlton’s aim is to get promoted next term from the third tier, just like Pompey did last season along with Derby County and Oxford United. They have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Greg Docherty, Josh Edwards and Luke Berry to bolster their ranks among others.

They had two trialists in their squad against Pompey in the form of former Luton Town pair Dan Potts and Danny Hylton. However, the latter remained on the bench.