Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount returned to visit the Purbrook Park School he used to attend. Picture: Paul Ellis/Getty Images

The Chelsea and Three Lions ace, who hails from Purbook, recaptured his roots by returning to the secondary school he attended as a teenager.

And the Champions League winner - part of Thomas Tuchel' s side who were crowned European champions last year - took a trip down memory lane, with his return to Purbrook Park School captured by Chelsea FC TV in a short film.

Mount begins the 'School Visit' by surprising a group of pupils during a PE lesson before taking them through a free-kick drill and is then quizzed in a brief Q & A session by the bunch of excited pupils. Finally, the Chelsea ace takes time to pose for pictures and holds a signing session for the overwhelmed students as that particular part of his tour comes to an end.

Mount then embarks on a brief walk around the classes he once attended, reminiscing on the English, art, science, food technology and technology rooms in which he once sat as a student.

As the cameras follow the 26-cap England international along the school corridors, he is greeted with pictures of himself celebrating Champions League glory and playing for his country plastered on the walls.

And despite what has been a remarkable rise to becoming one of the top Premier League midfielders currently, Mount admitted he could never have envisaged photos of himself making it on the Purbrook Park School walls when he was a pupil.

Speaking during his school visit, he said: ‘It's obviously so good to see. When I was here I never thought I'd be up on the wall one day. Hopefully for all the kids that come here and walk through, they can believe that they can make it as well. It's a good motivation.

‘It was a brilliant day to come back to my old school, brilliant to see everyone, thank you for watching - hopefully see you soon.’

Mount has continued to be a regular under current Chelsea boss Tuchel, making 27 club appearances in all competitions this season and netting seven times in the process.

He even featured as one of the names on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon D’or prize – the honour which is handed to the world’s best player each year – as another pointer to the meteoric rise he’s enjoyed since his days in secondary school.