Oxford United are on the hunt for a new manager to continue Liam Manning's work and keep the pressure on unbeaten Portsmouth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chelsea legend has emerged as the frontrunner to take over at Oxford United and maintain a superb start to the League One season that even has unbeaten Portsmouth looking over their shoulder.

Former U's boss Liam Manning left the club this week to take up the vacant Bristol City role in the Championship after the Robins parted ways with Nigel Pearson last month after five losses in seven. Bristol City currently sit 11th in the second division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning's job change leaves a hole at Oxford United, where he had turned the club from relegation candidates to title chasers in just eight months. The side has won 10, drawn two and lost three so far this season and are just two points behind John Mousinho's side in the table.

Oxford United chairman Grant Ferguson released a statement this week confirming the club had 'reluctantly' allowed Manning to speak to Bristol City over the job. Chief executive Tim Williams added: "I am hugely disappointed. However, we have already begun the process of securing the best possible candidate to replace Liam.

"This is a fantastic club with great training facilities and an exciting future - I have no doubt we will have huge interest in the role."

With such a turnaround in form, it's a tough job for a new manager to walk into but it appears that Oxford United supporters will meet their new boss imminently with odds on two stars shortening.

Frank Lampard has emerged as a candidate for the League One job. (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace assistant Paddy McCarthy is one of the two frontrunners and the other is former Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. The ex-midfielder has been out of work since his caretaker role at Chelsea this year and could be afforded the chance to salvage his reputation following failed spells with the Blues and Everton.

The 45-year-old was sacked by the Toffees from his last permanent role in January after a year-long tenure with one win in 19 and a 19th-placed position enough to see him relieved of duties.