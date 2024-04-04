Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tino Anjorin has targeted making up for lost time and helping Pompey seal the promotion deal after his Fratton return.

And the Chelsea starlet has admitted he was playing within himself at the start of the season, as he eased his way into his Blues career after serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anjorin made his comeback from five months out with a serious hamstring inury, as he produced a lively cameo in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Derby at Fratton Park.

There’s been plenty of noise, too, about the form the Poole-born midfielder has been producing in training, since being given the green light to return to the Blues’ Hilsea base.

Anjorin arrived at Pompey in August off the back of an ankle issue which kept him out of first-team action for a year, the latest in a long line of injury issues.

The 22-year-old told how that led to him not throwing himself into action at full throttle, before his hamstring injury struck at Chesterfield in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, though, Anjorin has set his stall out to make a big impact over the final five games, as he aims to repay the loyalty shown to him by Pompey.

He said: ‘Now, for me, it’s to have a big end to the season - that’s what I plan to do.

‘For the past five months I’ve missed out on everything. I’ve missed coming here, playing in front of this crowd and doing the whole journey with the team.

‘I’ve been stuck in a physio room trying to walk again. I’ve been stuck there waiting to be able to just start jogging again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Getting back here was what I was fully focussed on. I thought they’ve given me a chance, I can’t be like I was at the start of the season where I was taking it easy.

‘I had to come back and try and make an impact as quick as I can. The team is flying so I had to do anything I could to get in the team.

‘I know there’s still a way to go and I’m not going to be as good as I can be straightaway.

‘But I’ve worked as hard as I can to get back as strong as I could - to be in the team as long as I could.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although, determined to make his mark for John Mousinho’s side in the coming weeks, Anjorin admitted he has to view any game time as a positive after all the injury issues he’s endured.

He added: ‘I’m just grateful for any amount of football I can get between now and the end of the season. I definitely felt I had to give them something back.

‘Injuries are definitely the hardest part of football, the hardest part of football no doubt.