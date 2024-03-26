Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Anjorin's handed Pompey a huge shot in the arm after being cleared to rejoin their promotion bid.

And Blues boss John Mousinho has revealed the Chelsea starlet has returned in ‘flying’ form, as he linked up with his squad once again.

Anjorin returned to the club’s training base last week, after being sidelined since November when suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The thought was the 22-year-old would have to be eased in very gently, but the positive news is the Poole-born talent has returned at a high level - and is ready to impact his loan side’s Championship charge now.

Mousinho said: ‘Tino’s been back since Thursday and has been flying in training. It’s been really good to have him back.

‘We made sure we took the long route with his injury rehab - that’s us and Chelsea. It’s been great in terms of the communication and we’re now really pleased to have him back.

‘He’s a great person and player to have around the place - and he’s available for selection.

‘He’s come back at a really good level and that’s a reflection, first of all, of everything he’s done at Chelsea. It’s a reflection on him as a young lad to do his rehab properly.

‘When Tino first did his hamstring he was really upset, because he was coming into some good form now and there was the severity of the injury.

‘He’s never let his head drop and thought he’d just come back next season. He hasn’t done that, has been to plenty of home games and is enthusiastic about coming back and making an impact at Portsmouth.’

Mousinho stated as recently as last week that expectations were low for Anjorin’s involvement, over the final seven games this season. The bar has been raised, however, off the back of the level the Premier League talent is operating at.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s a massive boost. When he got injured we thought anything we get from Tino this season would be a bonus.

‘Now it feels like we are going to have that bonus for the last seven games, however we use that.

We have to be cautious about Tino, but, at the same time if he’s ready he’s ready. We won’t mollycoddle him too much and we’ll get him back in there.