Yet the Town head coach admits he was pleased with his side’s reaction following their 7-0 defeat to Exeter in midweek.

On a scorching Saturday afternoon in Gloucestershire, the Blues put on a dominant display against the early strugglers at Whaddon Road.

A Colby Bishop double either side of half-time – one of which came from the penalty spot – was enough to seal the three points for Danny Cowley’s men.

Although Pompey controlled the majority of proceedings, Cheltenham did have their chances, when Alfie May and Dan N’Lundulu came closest to scoring in the first half.

However, Elliott felt the Blues had the right personnel to see the game out after going ahead but believed the visitors didn’t create enough to warrant the victory.

He told Gloucestershire Live: ‘I don't think in terms of chances there were very many in the game. I don't remember them really opening us up, or making many clear-cut chances.

‘If you put yourself in their shoes, that's a good away performance because they have got in front from a set play and what they have got is good experience in the backline to be solid and not give a lot up.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott praised experience Pompey in defeat on Saturday.

‘First goals are massive in the flow of the game and the momentum of the game.

‘It gives them the opportunity (once they scored their second) to manage the game and they have people who are very good at doing that.

Midweek saw a much changed Cheltenham side heavily defeated 7-0 by Exeter in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Elliott admitted he was pleased with the players’ reaction following the hammering and was proud of his men despite the loss on against Pompey on Saturday.

He continued: ‘The players had to show certain things after the other night.

‘It's a different group of players, but collectively they had to show fight, spirit and resolve and they delivered that.