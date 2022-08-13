Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, the striker insists there’s still ‘more to come’ from himself and his Blues team-mates following the 2-0 triumph.

The 25-year-old stole the show at a sun-soaked Whaddon Road, with goals either side of half-time – one of which coming from the penalty spot – sealing the victory.

After two draws and a victory against Cardiff on Tuesday, the victory in Gloucestershire continued Danny Cowley’s side’s unbeaten start to the new campaign

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, Bishop has been impressed with his new team’s start to the season and insists they’re just getting started.

He told The News: ‘It’s a tough place to come and get a point but we’re going home with three and we’re going home very happy.

‘As a striker scoring two, you’re going to be happy so I’m going home very happy tonight as well.

‘Tuesday was a great performance from the boys and today was another great performance. It just bodes well looking forward to the season.

Colby Bishop insists there's more to come from Pompey.

‘We know what we’re capable of and I think there is a lot more to come from the team and me.’

Bishop continued his impressive start to his Pompey career with the double, increasing his Blues tally to four goals in four games.

The striker admits he is over the moon with the start to his Fratton Park career but believes it’s important to keep his strong start going.

‘I think it’s amazing, it takes a lot of pressure off your shoulders. I want to keep going and keep that run going for as long as possible.’ He continued.

‘The first goal was a great header across from Michael Morrison and I just tried to get there as quickly as I could and luckily I did and the second was a strong penalty.

‘As a striker, it’s the best thing to do to keep scoring. As much as I want to play well, scoring goals as a striker is the main thing and it’s what you think about going to sleep at night.