Former Pompey favourite Brian Priske has lost his job.

The former Blues defender has parted company with Eredivisie side Feyenoord after less than a year in the job as their head coach.

A decision to mutually terminate his contract with the Rotterdam-based outfit was agreed on Monday, with Priske leaving with a win percentage of 53% and just 48 hours before of the club’s crucial Champions League play-off first-leg game with AC Milan on Wednesday.

However, with Feyenoord currently fifth in the table, inconsistent performances and ‘too little structural progress’ has been cited as the reasons behind his departure.

General and technical director Dennis te Kloese said: ‘It is very disappointing for all parties that we had to come to this decision.

‘Although Feyenoord achieved some impressive results with Brian, especially in the UEFA Champions League, the first team’s performance has been far too inconsistent in recent months, and unfortunately, we see too little structural progress.

‘As a professional and as a person, I still hold Brian in high esteem. However, sometimes you have to conclude that, despite everyone’s good intentions, things are just not working out, and you have reached a point where there is not enough support to continue forward together.’

Former Sparta Prague boss Priske was appointed Feyenoord’s head coach last June, replacing Arne Slot, who is now in charge of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Great Escape and classy displays

The ex-Denmark defender is fondly remembered at Fratton Park for his role in the 2006 Great Escape under Harry Redknapp.

Initially kept out of the side at right-back by Linvoy Primus, Andy Griffin and Noe Pamarot, Redknapp turned to Priske for the March 2006 visit of Manchester City. That would begin a run of 20 points from a possible 27 to remain in the Premier League during a remarkable fightback - with the former Genk man starting every match.

The Fratton faithful were impressed with his classy displays and many were surprised when he was then sold to Club Brugge in July 2006 after 33 appearances. It marked just a single season on the south coast for the 2005 Alain Perrin recruit, although Redknapp had a replacement in mind - Glen Johnson.

Priske subsequently spent two seasons playing for Club Brugge, winning the Belgian Cup in 2007, before turning out for Danish Superliga side Vejle Boldklub and enjoying a loan spell at FC Midtjylland.

His playing career ended in Norway with IK Start, with the former Denmark international hanging up his boots in 2011 before embarking on a coaching career.

