Portsmouth hero in frame to replace departed Liverpool boss in 1.7m Euro deal as reputation soars
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former Pompey favourite is in the frame to fill the head coach role vacated by Arne Slot’s departure for Liverpool.
Feyenoord are reportedly willing to pay 1.7m Euros to secure Brian Priske from Sparta Prague, with two years remaining on his contract.
Since moving to the Czech Republic side in May 2022, the 47-year-old has claimed the First Division title in successive seasons to establish him as one of the most up-and-coming bosses in European football.
Priske also previously oversaw FC Midtjylland and Royal Antwerp during his climb up the management ladder - now he’s being eyed by Dutch giants Feyenoord after Slot’s exit earlier this month.
For Pompey fans, the former Danish defender is fondly remembered for his role in the 2006 Great Escape under Harry Redknapp.
Initially kept out of the side at right-back by Linvoy Primus, Andy Griffin and Noe Pamarot, Redknapp turned to Priske for the March 2006 visit of Manchester City.
That would begin a run of 20 points from a possible 27 to remain in the Premier League during a remarkable fightback - and the former Genk man started every match.
The Fratton faithful were impressed with his classy displays and many were surprised when he was then sold to Club Brugge in July 2006 after 33 appearances.
It marked just a single season on the south coast for the Alain Perrin recruit, although Redknapp had a replacement in mind - Glen Johnson.
Indeed, Johnson arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea, which was later turned into a performant deal as the England man resurrected his career at Fratton Park.
As for Priske, he subsequently spent two seasons playing for Club Brugge, winning the Belgian Cup in 2007, before turning out for Danish Superliga side Vejle Boldklub and enjoying a loan spell at FC Midtjylland.
His career ended in Norway with IK Start, hanging up his boots in 2011 before embarking on a coaching career.
Following six seasons serving various clubs as an assistant manager, the former Denmark international stepped up to become boss of Midtjylland in August 2019.
Having led them to the Danish Superliga and Champions League qualification, he sought a fresh challenge with Antwerp, before switching to Sparta Prague a year later.
According to Danish publication Bold, Feyenoord are now willing to pay 1.7m dollars, with Graham Potter also having been considered as Slot’s successor.
But Priske is the man they want to take over the Eredivisie side which finished second under Slot last season, behind PSV.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.