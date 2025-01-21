Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey players have shown their class by contributing towards a collection for tragic fan Alec Lumb.

The 63-year-old from Gosport died at Fratton Park on Saturday in his seat in the North Stand Lower. The game with Middlesbrough was held up for 35 minutes as medical staff attempted CPR, before taking the Blues supporter away in an ambulance.

Lumb's passing was announced later that evening following Pompey’s 2-1 victory, in which fellow Gosport boy Matt Ritchie scored twice.

Subsequently, a crowdfunding page has been set up in memory of the Royal Navy veteran, who leaves behind his partner of 15 years Sharon, as well as daughters Hannah and Rebecca, and step-daughters Lauren and Shannan.

Among the incredible 772 donations so far have been Pompey skipper Marlon Pack and winger Josh Murphy, who have put in £400 between them.

The pair both featured in Saturday’s match and were among players including Colby Bishop and Ritchie who alerted match officials to the medical incident in the crowd, prompting the game to be halted.

Their generous financial contributions have now boosted the total to a staggering £10,272 - smashing the initial target of £1,000.

‘It was very ironic that the man who got the goals for Portsmouth on Saturday was Matt Ritchie, who is from Gosport himself and went to Bay House School where Alec and myself went.

‘He was very proud of his service. I had a lot of colleagues come to me today who had also worked with him, knew him and were proud of him as well.

‘He touched a lot of people, he was very caring and a lovely person. He would always help people out whenever he could.’

The fundraising page for Alec’s family can be found at gofundme.com/f/alec-lumb