The lifelong Portsmouth supporter was punished after a TV camera caught him making a gesture with his handbell in the Fratton End. A clip of the footage has circulated on social media.

Mr Westwood, 59, said he received a one-match punishment after making the lewd sign towards his friend. He told The News: ‘Me and my mates were cheering the team off the pitch and there weren't many people left in the Fratton End at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Westwood has been banned for the third time this season. Picture: Joe Pepler.

‘Either one of my mates, or someone else, swore at me, so as a laugh, I got my handbell and waved it between my legs. I wasn’t even facing the pitch.

‘When the iFollow camera zoomed in on us, I had my back to the game and was having a giggle with my mates. I wasn’t directing it at anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Unfortunately, it’s been caught on iFollow and some eagle-eyed person spotted me. Yes I’ve done that, it was having a laugh with my mates. It wasn’t intentionally meant to upset anyone.’

Mr Westwood has been banned from attending six matches in all competitions this season, the latest being the last-gasp 1-0 win over Burton Albion on Tuesday.

John Westwood said he received a one-match punishment after waving his handbell between his legs towards a friend. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The season ticket holder blamed ‘cancel culture’ for his first offence when he mooned and made lewd gestures towards Coventry City fans during a pre-season friendly in August last year. His second punishment came after he was seen relieving himself against a wall outside of Forest Green Rovers’ stadium, The New Lawn, in October – saying he was ‘disappointed’ with himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Westwood said he felt his punishment was disproportionate as other supporters were making ‘V-signs’ and ‘hand gestures’ directed at the pitch throughout the match, as well as swearing. He said: ‘The club could get footage of any game and identify people around the ground doing that. I know it’s because it’s me. Some of the things said in Fratton End by others I couldn’t get away with.

‘People don’t seem to moan about other people doing anything, they just seem to accept it. It is what it is. It’s doing my head in.

‘It’s a football match for God’s sake, it’s not a church choir. You see worse than that on TV, but because I stand out, I get punished. I’m no saint.’

Mr Westwood believes he is singled out ‘a certain element of people’ on social media who ‘hate’ him. The Pompey die-hard said keyboard warriors are turning people into ‘joyless creatures who can’t do or say anything’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: John Westwood banned for second time this season after publicly urinating outside Forest Green stadium

‘I am a target by people on the internet, without a doubt,’ he added. ‘However mindful you are, there will be moments at football, because of the passion, where every person will do something in a ground they wouldn’t do outside of it.

‘I’m not gonna change what I wear or my passion for the club, I’d rather slit my throat. Pompey is my life, and you can’t suddenly say it’s not and act in another way, but obviously, I’ll be mindful of my behaviour.’