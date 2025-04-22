Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Cleverley believes the red card shown to Kevin Keben against Pompey was a ‘complete guess’ by referee Sam Allison.

The Watford boss is also adamant the match official was deceived by the ‘hostile’ atmosphere inside Fratton Park for the Easter Monday’s Championship game.

The Fratton faithful are all too familiar with the 44-year-old, who has previously been criticised by some Blues supporters - most recently for his performance against Luton in February.

However, it was Cleverley who was left disappointed with the man in the middle’s latest display, following his decision to send off defender Keben in the second half at PO4.

The Watford centre-back, who was the last man, was given his marching orders in the 57th-minute when he hauled down goal-bound Josh Murphy on the edge of the box.

This meant the visitors had to see out the final half an hour with 10-men, with Pompey holding on to secure the victory as well as their Championship survival.

Keben’s dismissal was the Hornets’ third in successive games after Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe were both sent off during the defeat to Burnley on Friday.

Although Cleverley had no complaints about the pair’s red cards against the Clarets, the head coach was far from impressed with the decision to dismiss the 21-year-old at Fratton Park.

He told the Watford Observer: ‘It was a complete guess from Sam. I was the first one to come out and say we deserved what we got on Friday, decision-wise.

‘Today, it was a complete guess. At this level of football, when you make a big decision you have to be sure.

‘He’s seen something that didn’t happen. Kevin has clearly got the ball. He’s recovered and got a touch on the ball. He’s at a decent angle to see it, Sam. It’s quite a hostile environment here and I think he maybe sided with the home side there.

‘It’s clear for all to see he played the ball so I fully expect us to appeal.’

Kevin Keben was sent off in the 57th minute of Watford's defeat to Pompey. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Watford players to face consequences after Pompey defeat

The defeat leaves Watford 12th in the Championship - four points above Pompey - with just two wins from their past 10 league games.

That drop off has sparked frustration for Cleverley, who is adamant his players have to face consequences for not performing to their ability.

He added: ‘It’s really disappointing as it came when we were just starting to get rhythm in the game

‘What, on the outside, looks quite an irrelevant game for both clubs, is hugely relevant for us to finish the season well. So it’s one I am pretty furious with and we must now play well in the last two games and do what we can to finish the season well. It’s been a really disappointing period.

‘We kept going in the second half and it looked like we had enough out there who were giving their all. But it felt that people felt there was no consequences to that first half.

‘I have been brought up in high-pressure environments and there has to be consequences for not performing at the levels we expect.’

