Christian Saydee has been praised by supporters on social media for his celebration after Monday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

There were jubilant scenes at full-time after John Mousinho’s men secured their spot in next season’s Championship. Colby Bishop’s first-half effort was enough to seal victory and the Blues’ survival as the Fratton Park moved six-points clear of the relegation zone and out of reach of the bottom three.

However, it’s the actions of Saydee following the final whistle which have gone down well among fans online. That’s after the 22-year-old was spotted recreating the ‘take the L’ dance from the popular computer game Fortnite in front of the Fratton End.

The Pompey favourite clearly hadn’t forgotten the antics of the Hornets’ Kwadwo Baah, who used the same celebration after the hotly-contested reverse fixture on Boxing Day. After Watford secured a late 2-1 win at Vicarage Road, the forward headed towards the 2,250 travelling Blues supporters to mock them with the celebration.

His actions weren’t taken too kindly by Blues supporters, players and staff alike, with Mousinho far from impressed during his post-match interview.

This led to the 22-year-old being sent off by referee Geoff Eltringham, having already been booked for a first-half challenge on Matt Ritchie.

With Saydee celebrating in front of the Pompey fans this time around, the League One title winner further solidified himself as a Fratton favourite after recreating Baah’s dance.

And his actions were spotted by a number of supporters on X, who praised the forward for getting his own back on Watford.

Here’s a selection of the vuews shared

@pompeystone: For Baah. Top banter, Saydee.

@tristanoliverl1: SAYDEE TROLLING WATFORD FANS. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT.

@Cracky0_0: Not me thinking Saydee had signed a 4 year extension because of that take the L… going back to sleep now.

@HeidleBenoit: Saydee is a hero for that at full time.

@NSFin_: Hold that L Watford. Nice to see Saydee didn’t forget.

@HancockAnalysis: Saydee doing the Kwadwo Baah .

@DavidMo16583805: Thought Saydee done it better.

@ProudieYT: Christian Saydee, you are the love of my life.

@JKay094: Good to see Saydee giving them the ‘L’ sign.

@jtothet270: And people wanna sell Saydee! Proper character and brings something different off the bench, I'd like to see him next season.

No Baah for Watford against Pompey

Kwadwo Baah missed the trip to Pompey on Monday through injury. | PA

There was no Baah in the latest Watford side for their defeat to Pompey, with the ex-Burton and Rochdale man likely to miss the remainder of the campaign after sustaining a thigh injury against Bristol City at the start of the month.

That was just the forward’s second game following his return from the sidelines, having missed more than two months previously with the same issue.

Speaking in an interview last month, Baah revealed the reasons behind his celebrations against the Blues on Boxing Day and admitted fans took his actions too personally.

He said: ‘Obviously they were giving it during the game which I’m not against because it’s part of football and a part of the game.

‘I quite enjoy when fans are giving it to the players but I feel like if fans give it to the players, the players should be able to give it back to the fans. Even though we are professional, we all have personalities.

‘I think with the Pompey one I was a bit too excited. I do have the utmost respect for Pompey and their fans, I think it’s just a bit of banter. Pompey is a great team, I’ve played at Fratton Park during lockdown days and it’s a great stadium with a great history.

‘But, I think some of the fans have taken it a bit too personal. I like to joke about a bit and it was just a bit of banter. For me, it’s just football. You’ve got to cheer up a bit. If you give it, you should be able to take it in my books. I think they’re reading too much into it because it’s literally just football.’