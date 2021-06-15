Jayden Stockley has turned down Pompey to seal a permanent return to Charlton. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The 27-year-old has this afternoon been unveiled by Charlton on a three-year deal after joining from Preston.

The Blues’ League One rivals paid an undisclosed fee for the striker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at The Valley.

In the process, they beat Danny Cowley to the signature of the sought-after Stockley.

However, Stockley opted to join Nigel Adkins’ side to become their first recruit of the summer.

Stockley told Charlton’s official website: ‘I’m very pleased that my journey at Charlton isn’t over.

‘I have loved my time here and now I’ll get the chance to play in front of the fans and experience The Valley properly.

‘We just missed out on a play-off place on goal difference last season, so there is some unfinished business – I just can’t wait to get started.’

Pompey remain in the market to bolster their pool of strikers ahead of next season.

Oxford United are closing in on a deal for Ellis Harrison, leaving John Marquis as the sole senior forward at Fratton Park.

