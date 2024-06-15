Portsmouth re-sign former Spurs and Gillingham defender on two-year deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Connor Ogilvie has put pen to paper on a new two-year Pompey contract. The 28-year-old defender played a key role last season as the side claimed the League One title to secure a Championship return. The left-back has scored eight goals in 117 appearances for the club since arriving from Gillingham in the summer of 2021. Blues boss John Mousinho said: ‘We’re delighted that Connor has signed a new deal – he’s been brilliant for me ever since I arrived at the club. ‘He fully deserved to be offered a contract and is someone that we believe can make the step up to the next level.
‘Connor is an extremely solid – and versatile – defender, while also offering a lot for the team going forward.
‘Our record with him in the team is excellent and I’m excited to see what he can do in the Championship.’
Former England youth international Ogilvie came through the ranks at Spurs before joining the Gills, where he featured in more than 150 games. He scored twice for Pompey last season, finding the net in valuable victories over Barnsley and Northampton.
His commitment to another two years at Fratton Park comes just 24 hours after the Blues announced their first signing of the transfer window - Barnsley right-back Jordan Williams on a free transfer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.