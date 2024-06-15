Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Williams has joined the Blues on a free transfer after six years at Oakwell

Fans from both Pompey and Barnsley have been reacting to the news that Jordan Williams will be playing his football at Fratton Park next season.

The Blues announced the defender’s signing on a free transfer on Friday, following the 24-year-old’s decision to run down his contract at Oakwell.

Williams is Pompey’s first signing of the transfer window ahead of their return to the Championship, with the former Huddersfield player penning a three-year deal at PO4.

Here’s how the news went down among fans from both camps, with supporters offering their opinions on X, formerly Twitter.

Pompey verdict

Will_Mason7: Great and smart signing that tbf!! Bring on the season.

@Dann_PFC: Decent first signing, excited for the season.

@PortsmouthBlue: I will back every player we sign of course, amd wish him all the beat with #Pompey. But I am quietly asking myself if this is really an upgrade on Rafferty?

@andymp345: What a signing, was class last season.

@TonyDogTrainer: On our way to the Prem.

@Pompey_1898: Excellent signing this! Great start to the transfer window, welcome!!

@microphoneg24: Absolutely delicious that is.

@PUPethan: Starting it off right!!!

@derek46882: Nice work, the build up begins.

Barnsley verdict

@connoralmond02: He’s fantastic on his day, stayed with us for 6 years, first couple was shakey but stepped up under Ismael and under Duff was fantastic, this season he had played out of position, should 100% be a RWB. depending on how you play him he could be great for you, best of luck Jord.

@Bikertyke1: Don't play him as a CB. Decent RWB. Played out of position last season. Good luck to the lad.

@DanielFitz71600: He was a quality RWB for us, played out of position at right side centre half last season season which lost him a lot of respect from the fans good signing for Pompey!

@CalStrangward: He is error strewn...he was bang average at this level for us. Honestly not sure what your recruitment team has seen in him. Poor concentration, limited defensive awareness, you'll loan him out in January.

@Neilsford155846: All the best Jordan. Don’t play him out of position like we did all last year and you have a player there Pompey.

@carlmelville1: Absolutely average player. Loads of mistakes in him and not sure why we ever made him captain. Must have some redeeming qualities. Just not sure what they are.

@RylieS_BFC: Not a bad signing for you lot but he was decent in a struggling Barnsley side in championship. It’s a decent signing but it’s not ambitious.

@LukeMawdsley: Brilliant move for the lad. Best of luck Jordan, thanks for everything.