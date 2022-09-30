Conor Chaplin's statement of intent ahead of latest Portsmouth reunion with Ipswich which also explains Barnsley exit

And he admitted the ambitious Tractor Boys’ long-term vision was one of the biggest factors behind his decision to join the club in 2021, after stepping down from then Championship Barnsley to sign for the Portman Road outfit.

Since then the 25-year-old has established himself as a firm favourite among the Ipswich fans and is seen as one of the ‘poster boys’ of Kieran McKenna’s promotion-chasing side. He’s scored six goals in 12 appearances so far this season.

That affection for Chaplin will no doubt be on show at some stage when the Blues travel to Portman Road for their eagerly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Pompey sold out their 1,900 ticket allocation with 24 hours of them going on sale.

A win for either side could see them return to the division’s summit, with current leaders Plymouth away to Wycombe.

And it’s that prospect which has Chaplin’s full attention as he sent out a promotion message, not only to Pompey, but to the rest of Ipswich’s rivals – including former club Barnsley.

Conor Chaplin applauds the travelling Fratton faithful at Portman Road last season.

Speaking to the Press Association ahead of the game. the diminutive front man said: ‘Ipswich is not a club that has aspirations to stay in this division for much longer and that was probably one of the biggest pulls about coming here.

‘I was with Barnsley up in the Championship and yes it’s a higher level but the way football clubs think from within, you could flip the two, whereas at Barnsley, from the owners, there was a lot of cutting corners and just happy to buy and sell players which was fine, that’s the model of the football club.

‘I don’t think you can be a big football club like Ipswich and be happy being in this division, we are not shying away from the fact we want to get promoted.’

Ipswich, who have been in the third tier since 2019 and whose ownership takeover in 2021 has allowed them to spend big in their pursuit of promotion, suffered a blow to their 2022-23 hopes when they lost 2-1 to Plymouth last time out.

That defeat has cost them stop spot and their unbeaten start to League One – something which Pompey can still boast about heading to Portman Road.

However, Chaplin – who is impressing in a No10 role behind the main striker this term – admitted there’s a lot more football still to be played before promotion places are decided.

‘It’s only September, it’s been a pleasing start but we just need to keep on going,’ he added.

‘Everyone in the club is sort of keen to express that it is just a start, we’ve played 10 games and there’s 36 left to play so there’s an awful lot of points on offer.

‘I’ve enjoyed it (playing as a No10 or attacking midfielder), probably the most I’ve enjoyed playing in my career, I’ve only really played this position since I’ve been here, under the new boss.’