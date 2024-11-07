Portsmouth's rivals make shock decision to sack manager after Derby County defeat

Another Championship club have made the decision to sack their manager after a poor start to the season.

Pompey's Championship rivals Coventry City have made the decision to part with manager Mark Robins.

The Sky Blues made the decision to go separate ways with the former Manchester United defender following their latest defeat to Derby County on Wednesday night. At the time of his departure, he leaves the East Midlands club in 17th in the Championship table, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

A club statement read: “Coventry City Football Club has made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of Mark Robins as manager with immediate effect.

“There is no doubt that Coventry City today would not be where it is today without the inspired actions of Mark and his team.

“The Club is well aware that this is a difficult moment after over seven very successful years at the helm and this decision is not taken lightly.

“The performance of the team over an extended period however have just not been good enough and as such the board of the Club has decided to make an immediate change in leadership.”

Robins was the third longest serving manager in the English Football League, with only Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver and Pep Guardiola spending more time at their respective clubs. He was in his job for seven-years, eight months and one day, taking them from League Two to the Championship.

He transformed the club, and almost guided them to the Premier League, losing on penalties to Luton Town in the 2023 Championship play-off final. This year, Coventry also lost on penalties, this time to Manchester United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

In their statement, Coventry say will 'take their time' to appoint a successor to Robins, however the role will change from manager to head coach. An interim head coach will be appointed for their game against Sunderland at the weekend.

Pompey are six points off of Coventry in bottom and meet with them at Fratton Park on Saturday, December 21. It gives Coventry more than a month to find a replacement before they head to the South Coast.