Matt Ritchie’s adamant he’s ready to make his mark on the Championship after kickstarting his Pompey homecoming.

And the Gosport lad revealed he believes he’s at the peak of his powers, as he celebrated impacting the Blues first-team picture with forceful showings.

Ritchie Fratton career has kicked into gear with two impressive showings, as he followed up a forceful display at Hull with another eye-catching performance at Plymouth on Tuesday night.

It’s been a slow start to the 35-year-old’s second stint at Fratton Park, following a high-profile return this summer after eight years with Newcastle United.

The left-footer has stayed patient, however, despite just one start amid eight appearances before the weekend as he built early-season fitness.

Now Ritchie is having the kind of impact anticipated as his arrival was greeted with enthusiasm at the start of August.

Ritchie said: ‘My ambition was to play for the football club.

‘Everyone knows my feelings towards the football club, I’m very appreciative and thankful it was able to happen.

‘Anything I can add to this team, I’ll be doing my utmost to do that.

‘I’m still as hungry as ever to have success.

‘I’ve got to say, although we lost at Plymouth, I’ve absolutely loved the last two games and to be able to start the games.

‘I feel really good and I feel I’m better. Any player will feel better when they play and I’m certainly feeling fitter and stronger.

‘I’m pleased to be having an impact on the group and, hopefully, collectively we can continue to have positive performances and turn them into three points.’