Danny Cowley's message to Portsmouth supporters as he prepares to mark first anniversary at Fratton Park

The Blues boss next week brings up his first year at the helm at Fratton Park, since succeeding Kenny Jackett.

Cowley reflected on a tumultuous journey to date, in which he’s been relentless in pursuit of accelerating the club’s progress on and off the pitch.

The 43-year-old feels he could’ve taken far easy opportunities than arriving in the PO4 hot seat 13 months ago.

But the Londoner feels the reward from unlocking Pompey’s promise offers a far greater return than elsewhere.

He said: ‘I suppose after being here a year it will be an opportunity to reflect

‘I definitely feel older - 365 days next week and I don’t think I’ve had a day off! In fact I know I haven’t!

‘Not once have I woke up thinking of anything other than Portsmouth. Not once have I gone to bed thinking of anything other than Portsmouth.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

‘It’s probably now what my wife wants to hear - but she knows it’s true!

‘It’s been pretty full on, but I’ve loved every minute of it.

‘It’s been lovely to find a club that has supporters who are as passionate about football as I am.

‘There are a lot easier jobs than this one, but none that could have the potential.

‘It’s the supporters’ love for the club and passion for Portsmouth.

‘If we could bring them sustainable success, look at the way they support us, if we could bring sustainable success imagine how much fun we could all have?

‘I can remember coming to the end at Lincoln and thinking what next? Where can we take this?

‘We built so much and got it to a good place, you think where is the next gain?

‘Here, though, there’s so much scope it’s frightening. Our challenge is to unlock that potential.’

Cowley was honest enough to admit, although strides have been made since he arrived at the helm, progress has not always happened as quickly as he’d hoped for.

Now the challenge is to accelerate the process and get the building blocks in place to give fans a club to be proud of.

Cowley added: ‘We have made progress, maybe not as quickly as I would have liked it.

‘There’s still loads to do, my goodness so much to do, but I actually see that as exciting and challenging in equal measure.

‘There’s lots still to do but we’re making gradual steps.

‘It’s a tough gig, no doubt, but it’s an unbelievably challenge. I felt privileged to be given the job and just as privileged to be here a year later.

‘It’s a huge club in terms of history and support base, now we have create a club in terms of infrastructure and provisions which matches that.

‘That’s what we’re working to do, a lot of people across all the levels, working really hard to get to a place, where really, this club replicates our supporters.’

