Pompey first-choice keeper Craig MacGillivray has left Fratton Park after Danny Cowley opted not to activate a contract option. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

He joins fellow goalkeepers Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour in leaving Fratton Park since the season’s end, while Lewis Ward’s Exeter loan has expired.

That leaves Alex Bass as the sole contracted keeper on Pompey’s books.

Previously a strong area for the Blues, it now requires significant strengthening during the summer transfer window.

And Cowley admits he is on the lookout for two new goalkeeping signings.

He told The News: ‘In an ideal world, you would like two keepers and maybe one young one coming through.

‘It is also the one position where you have the emergency loan market, which is a unique opportunity to fill that role.

‘For me, I think we, potentially, need two, because you want a younger one.

‘There is going to be competition for every place, but we have to make sure that we evenly distribute the finances we have available.’

MacGillivray has totalled 135 appearances for the Blues, while his consistent performances recently earned him The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

The 28-year-old has been a League One ever-present during two of his three Fratton Park campaigns and was also the hero of the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy triumph.

Bass has totalled 34 outings since coming through the Pompey Academy ranks, yet has been sidelined since January with a broken leg.

Turnbull and Seymour both made their sole Pompey appearances against Peterborough in the Papa John’s Trophy in January, resulting in a 5-1 defeat.

As for Ward, he served as back-up to MacGillivray for the final 24 fixtures of the season, remaining on the bench and without featuring.

He is now a free agent following release from parent club Exeter.

