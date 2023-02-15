And the former Blues head coach is adamant the goalkeeper holds the qualities to become a regular in the Championship.

Griffiths would go on to keep seven clean sheets in 28 appearances for the Blues, before his season-long stay was cut short prematurely by the Baggies in January.

But Cowley believes the keeper was overshadowed by predecessor Gavin Bazunu during his six-month spell at Fratton Park.

The former Blues boss told Birmingham Live: ‘During his time with us he was very consistent with his performance.

‘Having Gavin Bazunu the year before, he was outstanding, had an exceptional season with us and as a consequence of that there were natural comparisons.

‘They're very different goalkeepers, is the truth - Gavin's game is about speed. He could dominate his area, play out of his area because of his speed and because he was so good with his feet.

Danny Cowley has hit back at Josh Griffiths' Pompey critics.

‘Josh, being the height he is, is more like a traditional English goalkeeper. He's got those qualities with his physical prowess, and that side of the game.

‘Football fans can sometimes be pretty quick to judge, and once they get an opinion, whether it's right or wrong they tend to stick with it.

‘Josh did great for us, he was incredibly consistent and he brought a calmness and confidence with his presence.

‘After ten games we were top of the league.

‘I always think with goalkeepers that if they've made less than five mistakes which have directly led to goals in a season, then they've done well. Certainly Josh, there were very few mistakes.

‘We live in a world, particularly in football, where people are quick to have an opinion and maybe aren't so quick to have empathy.’

Following his return to the Hawthorns, Griffiths is yet to feature for the first-team but has risen up the ranks after an injury to Alex Palmer.

Cowley has insisted the former Pompey keeper can become a regular in the Championship and tipped the youngster with a bright future.

He added: ‘I have absolutely no doubt that Josh will play regularly in the Championship at least.

‘I think he's in the top two or three under 21 goalkeepers in this country at the moment. I really believe in him as a boy.

‘He's got some fantastic tools, but my biggest confidence in Josh is that I know he is going to make the most of those tools.

‘The Championship for sure, but beyond that who knows? Anything is possible with him.