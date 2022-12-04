Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth changes at Wycombe - but new playing system remains
Danny Cowley has made three changes for the televised trip to Wycombe – yet the back three formation remains intact.
With Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale available after not being given permission to play in the FA Cup against MK Dons, they are handed instant recalls.
Also returning is Connor Ogilvie, with Denver Hume, Zak Swanson and Reeco Hackett the three dropping out.
It means Cowley keeps the system he rolled out in that 3-2 in over the Dons, having started with a back three for the first time this season.
Ogilvie is entrusted with the left wing-back role, with Dale on the other flank, while the back three consists of Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson.
Elsewhere, Scarlett and Colby Bishop are in attack, with Ronan Curtis operating behind in a position previously filled by Hackett against MK Dons.
Meanwhile, Joe Morrell is on the bench, having returned from World Cup duty following Wales’ elimination at the hands of England.
Pompey: Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Dale, Ogilvie, Pack, Mingi, Curtis, Scarlett, Bishop.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Hume, Tunnicliffe, Pigott, Morrell, Hackett, Koroma.