Danny Cowley has given his verdict on Pompey’s Championship survival hopes.

And the ex-Blues boss has named the key difference which will ensure his former side come out on top against their rivals to avoid an instant return to League One.

John Mousinho’s men have turned Fratton Park into a fortress and a place to be feared in the second-tier this season. Pompey have counted on their home form in their relegation battle, with an impressive run of jyst two defeats in 14 at PO4 lifting them four points clear of the bottom three and into 17th.

Within that clinical run of form, the Blues empathically saw off Bristol City, Coventry and Swansea, while recently beating league leaders Leeds.

Cowley knows full well of the importance of having a packed-out Fratton Park, which he utilised during stay on the south coast. In his first full season at PO4, an impressive 4-0 win against Sunderland was later followed up by an outstanding 3-2 triumph against eventual champions Wigan in April 2022.

Now in the Championship, Pompey have relied on their home form to move them out of the relegation dogfight. And that’s something Cowley has pinpointed as the key advantage the Blues hold in their battle for survival.

Speaking on the BBC’s 72+: EFL Podcast, he said: ‘You’ve only got to look at Portsmouth’s home form this year. I know they say ‘football games are won on the pitch’ but how many games are won in the stands?

‘If you compare their home form to their away form. At Fratton Park, it’s never 11v11 when you have the Fratton End, they have the ability to suck the ball into the goal.

‘There’s still 10 teams which will be looking over their shoulders as far up as QPR on 45 points. I think Portsmouth, I’ve had the pleasure of living there, it’s an underdog city, it’s an underdog club and maybe that’s why they weren’t suited to League One because they were always favourites at that level. I think this situation suits them.

‘They’re a fighting city and I have no doubt they’ll find what it needs to get over that line and retain their status in the Championship.’

Pompey face in-form Derby after the international break

Derby boss John Eustace. | Getty Images

Indeed, Jobi McAnuff was in full agreement with Cowley over Pompey’s survival hopes and the importance of Fratton Park.

The Blues face in-form Derby, who occupy the last relegation spot in 22nd, on April 12 and the former Leeds striker believes Mousinho’s men will face a tough battle against the Rams, who have won their previous three games.

When asked if Pompey will survive, he said: ‘Yes, I think so. I think the Fratton Park factor will be enough. I think between now and the end of the season, they will have enough with that cushion which is massively important.

‘I didn’t see Derby putting this run together. John Eustace goes in there and loses his first three without scoring a goal and you think that’s them done. Then they pull out three brilliant wins.’