Abu Kamara has opened up about his new life at Hull City.

The winger faced a tough start to his MKM Stadium career, scoring one goal in his opening 20 games in all competitions following his near £3m summer move from Norwich.

In the minutes after the Tigers’ last-minute 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on New Years’ Day, the 21-year-old commented on Pompey winger and former teammate Paddy Lane’s Instagram post after he netted his first Championship goal for the Blues.

Kamara received flak from some sections of the Hull fanbase, which then led to a bizarre press conference involving the youngster and boss Ruben Selles, with the summer signing apologising for the timing of the social media post.

Just two days later, the Norwich City academy graduate netted two goals against league leaders Leeds, ultimately silencing his critics.

Since then, Kamara has scored a further two goals and registered one assist in the resulting 10 games as Hull continue their battle for Championship survival.

And the former Pompey loanee has given an insight into the support he received following the social media incident and pinpointed the 3-3 draw against Leeds which kickstarted his Tigers career.

Speaking to Hull Live, he said: ‘I feel like I'm enjoying it much more now. All the boys got around me; they just checked up on me every day, made little jokes, and just kept me in and around it, so I'm grateful for the teammates that I have.

‘I just look back at it and smile (that period around the turn of the year), just knowing that all the boys were there for me and they put their arm around me; it's just a great feeling. Going ahead and doing that against Leeds was massive for me because it really helped my confidence.

‘Confidence is massive. I'd like to say I'm a confident player that likes to get at players, but when things are not going as well, it's a bit hard as you start to doubt yourself and stuff, so I think when you have confidence, you just play off instinct and do what you do. I'm a winger who likes to get people off their seats, get the crowd going, create chances and score goals, so there is an element of that’

Abu Kamara’s return to Fratton Park is on the horizon

Abu Kamara is set to return to Fratton Park with Hull in May. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans were of course targeting a return to Fratton Park for Kamara in the summer window, after excelling on loan from Norwich last season. The exciting talent scored eight goals and amassed 10 assists in the Blues’ League One title-winning campaign.

However, hopes of a comeback to PO4 were dashed late in the summer with the winger completing a big-money move to Hull.

Kamara and his Tigers side visit the south coast on the final day on May 3 when Pompey welcome Selles’ men in what could still prove a pivotal contest in the Championship relegation battle. The Blues currently sit one point above the MKM Stadium outfit with eight games remaining.