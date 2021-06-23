Pompey boss Danny Cowley and his assistant, Nicky, will be welcoming a new goalkeeping coach for Pompey's pre-season return on Monday. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

And the appointment will be made in time for Monday’s pre-season training return.

So far Danny Cowley has added Simon Bassey to his backroom coaching staff to join assistant head coach Nicky Cowley.

Now Cowley is seeking to add a goalkeeping coach to replace the long-serving John Keeley.

Keeley – along with first-team coaches Joe Gallen and Jake Wigley – was let go by Pompey at the end of last season.

Since then, Keeley has reunited with Paul Cook at Ipswich, while Gallen has joined Kenny Jackett at League Two Leyton Orient as his assistant.

Cowley has taken his time to identify Keeley’s replacement as he puts his own stamp on Pompey following his permanent appointment.

Yet it has long been his aim to ensure the right candidate is in place for the start of pre-season training.

The players – and new coaching staff – will be present for the return to their Hilsea training ground on Monday.

Numbers will include Clark Robertson, who on Monday evening completed his Fratton Park move on a two-year deal.

While Pompey are also pursuing Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to challenge Alex Bass for the number one spot.

At present, 15 players are contracted at Fratton Park, ensuring numbers may well be low for Monday’s gathering ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

